Suspect accused of shooting man and service dog remains in jail for trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say a suspect accused of killing a man and wounding his service dog, did it for apparently no reason. Shawn Lynch was walking his dog near Zuni and Lousiana last month when a man got out of a car and confronted him. When Lynch did not respond, the man shot the dog, then shot and killed Lynch.

Investigators say that gunman was 21-year-old Xavier Marquez. An Albuquerque Police Department detective testified in a hearing on Thursday. Marquez admitted to the shooting, as well as another murder from back in June.

The detective also said a witness who was with Marquez at the time of this most recent shooting, says the victim did nothing to provoke him. “But he says this was wrong and there was no reason for it to happen. There was no altercation, no fight, no argument that he shot the dog and shot this man.”

On Thursday, Judge Courtney Weaks ruled releasing Marquez would endanger the community, and ordered him to stay in jail until his trial.