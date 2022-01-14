Suspect accused of shooting Farmington Police officer arrested in Arizona

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a Farmington Police Department officer has been arrested. FPD reports that Elias Buck was arrested early Friday morning in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Buck is accused of shooting Officer Joseph Barreto in the right arm last Friday during a DUI investigation. A warrant was issued for his arrest on January 8 for charges of aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the Farmington Police Department stated on Monday that Officer Barreto had successful surgery over the weekend.

Police state that just after midnight on Jan. 14, a tip came into the Phoenix Police Department that Buck and Victoria “Rossi” Hernandez were at a Quiktrip Convenience Store in Phoenix, Arizona. Authorities report that officers responded and located Buck who tried to flee but was quickly detained.

No officers were injured during his arrest. Police say Hernandez was released pending the ongoing investigation.

Farmington Police report the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released the following statement: