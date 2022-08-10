ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors described Muhammad Syed as a very dangerous person who puts no value on human life. He’s accused of ambushing and murdering two Muslim men in Albuquerque. They say releasing Syed until trial would once again put the community in danger.

According to the latest court filings, Syed hid in the bushes, then fired 13 rounds at Aftab Hussain while Hussain was pulling out of his driveway last month. Then on August 1, investigators say Syed shot and killed Muhammad Afzaal who was talking a walk near his University of New Mexico area apartment.

Syed, who is from Afghanistan, made his first appearance in front of a judge Wednesday communicating with the court through an interpreter. He remains in jail while awaiting a hearing to determine whether he will stay locked up until trial.