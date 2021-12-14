Suspect accused of murdering man, keeping body in bathtub found incompetent

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a man and keeping his body in a motel bathtub for a day is not considered competent to stand trial. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, Alvin Crespin was staying at the GreenTree Inn around New Year’s of this year.

The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness was paying for the room. After getting a tip about a body in the room, officers showed up and found 50-year-old Virgil Tortalita dead in the bathtub with stab wounds. It’s believed the body had been there for four days. It’s unclear how Crespin and Tortalita were connected.

Crespin is charged with first-degree murder but this week a judge found him incompetent to stand trial. For now, he is headed to the state’s Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas for treatment.