Suspect accused of murdering 65-year-old to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering a senior citizen who backed up into his car will stay locked up until trial. Adelio Gallegos Jr., 42, was arrested earlier this month for the year-old crime. It happened in the parking lot of a medical clinic near San Mateo and Central in January 2021.

“Mr. Guerra is 65 years old, he does walk with the assistance of a cane and the reason in this parking lot recently is because he had been released from the hospital and was in the location to receive an oxygen treatment. So he was in fairly poor health,” said Christine Jablonsky, assistant district attorney for Bernalillo County.

Prosecutors say after an initial confrontation with Guerra, Gallegos went back to his vehicle, got a rifle, and shot him multiple times at point-blank range. Prosecutors say Gallegos hid out in Bernalillo for a year before being arrested. They pointed out his long criminal history including 15 bench warrants for failures to appear and probation violations. Based on that, Judge Brett Loveless granted their pretrial detention request.