ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man accused in a deadly carwash shooting was in court on Wednesday.

Jerred Holguin is charged with shooting and killing Matthew Shaw at the car wash near San Mateo and Marble back in June. He was expected to take a plea for the murder but instead, attorneys will be serving a material witness warrant and work on the plea.

Holguin will continue to stay behind bars until trial.