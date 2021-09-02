Suspect accused of injuring four APD officers booked into jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting at Albuquerque Police and injuring four officers is in jail. James Ramirez was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

Last month, police say Ramirez committed a robbery near Mountain and Juan Tabo. The officers were shot while trying to confront Ramirez and a second suspect.

Ramirez was also shot during the exchange and hospitalized. He’s been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is expected in court Thursday afternoon.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery upon a peace officer, armed robbery, and other charges. Ramirez is a convicted felon from California.