ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Marshals Service Southwest Investigative Fugitive Task Force arrested murder suspect Jonathan Martinez on Monday, May 2. An arrest warrant had been issued in October of last year after Martinez had been charged in the July 2021 murder of Trevonte Robbins.

The shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a car gunned down 19-year-old Robbins and wounded his friend. An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was also hit with shattered glass when a bullet struck his windshield. APD says the people in the car were trying to retaliate against a group of people. Investigators believe they mistook Robbins and his friend for that group.

Martinez was arrested in the northeast area of Albuquerque. Investigators found a silver revolver on the floorboard of the vehicle he had been driving and a woolen ski-mask. The warrant charges Martinez with first degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery with a deadly Weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.