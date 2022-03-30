ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father of five, working as a security guard, is the latest victim of the violence in Albuquerque. Daniel Mora, known to most as Heath Mora, was killed early Tuesday morning at the Ambassador Inn while doing his rounds. The Albuquerque Police Department says Mora worked with police to stop crime there. Unfortunately, he ended up becoming a victim of it.

Early Tuesday morning, 38-year-old Mora was making sure the building was secure and conducting his nightly security checks. His accused killer, Donovan Bookout, who has an extensive history of violence, was right outside the second floor of the Inn. Seconds later, police say 43-year-old Bookout walked into the hallway and started shooting Mora in cold blood. The incident happened so quickly, Mora died at the scene.

“He’s a good man, he’s a good worker , he works everyday well, but it’s very sad,” said Owner of the Ambassador Inn, Young Cho. Mora worked at the Inn for a year, but has worked in security for 15 years.

APD Chief Harold Medina says many of his officers knew him and appreciated his efforts to keep the area safe. His truck is still parked at the hotel, and friends are in disbelief that he is gone. “Just knowing that this whole time he’s been gone it feels so unfair and it’s hard to see his truck there. It’s hard to think about his kids,” said Blanca Perez.

Perez says everything Mora did, he did for his five children. “He was so dedicated, so dedicated I’ve never seen a man be so dedicated and he was a single father. He had his kids with him and he would always spend time with them. He was a little guy and we always joked about that, but he was a tough guy. There is this saying we say as Mexicans ‘chiquito pero picoso’ which means short but spicy, and I would always tell him that,” added Perez.

Mora’s family says he was known for being a protector. They say they never thought crime would touch their family like it now has. Mora owned his own small security business and sometimes had to take on more difficult accounts, with the ambassador inn being one of them.

Bookout was in court on Wednesday where the state filed for preventive detention. At the time of the shooting, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a shooting at another hotel last month. His past violent cases were never prosecuted because of questions about his competency.