Surveillance video shows autoshop burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about a burglary that happened Wednesday night. Surveillance video from R & S Kawasaki near Lomas and I-40 shows a white pick-up truck back into the storefront.

Three people are seen get out of the truck and load three lime green motorcycles into the back of the pick-up. The business has filed a report with APD but is looking for any information leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen vehicles.

