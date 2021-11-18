Surveillance video catches brawl at Dion’s near Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was charged with causing over $1,000 worth of damage to a man’s motorcycle following a fight at a local restaurant. Brittany Mellecker, 30, was caught on surveillance video back in May pushing down the motorcycle of 53-year-old James Kirkendoll outside of the Dion’s at Central and Monroe.

According to a criminal complaint, the argument began inside the restaurant when James and his son got in line behind Mellecker. She would later tell police that James’s 19-year-old son, Jayden, cut her off on the road approaching the restaurant. She also told police she spoke to Jayden while in line to order.

Surveillance video shows James getting close to Mellecker, and that’s when things got physical. The video shows Mellecker shoving James. He then almost immediately threw Mellecker to the ground. The complaint states Mellecker was angry that Kirkendoll hit her, so she began to punch back.

Mellecker then left the store and tried to push down the father and son’s motorcycles parked out front. The video shows her successfully knocking down one. It also shows James Kirkendoll coming outside and confronting Mellecker, once again shoving her to the ground.

The complaint states James Kirkendoll assessed the damage to the bike at around $6,000.

Mellecker was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property. In July, she plead not guilty to the charges. Court documents show Mellecker was accepted into the state’s pro-prosecution diversion program, which will keep her from being convicted if completed.

James Kirkendoll has a lengthy criminal record which includes DWI, assaulting a peace officer, and abuse of a child. He did not face any charges in this incident. According to police on the scene, Kirkendoll was not charged in the incident because Mellecker struck first.