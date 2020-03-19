Surveillance: Two take trailer from driveway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fact more people are staying home amid coronavirus concerns didn’t stop two thieves in the northeast heights. Ring surveillance footage shows one person ringing the doorbell to check if anyone was home before she and another person stole a trailer from the driveway in broad daylight near Eubank and Indian School on Tuesday.

“[The trailer] was locked,” homeowner Joshua Vargas said. “It had the ball hitch lock on it, so they basically just drug it on the chains.”

Vargas’ Ring camera caught the incident while he was just yards away cleaning his backyard and couldn’t hear the doorbell. It happened just after Vargas got home from work and at a time when people are encouraged to stay home to practice social distancing amid coronavirus fears.

Vargas said his neighbors didn’t see anything suspicious.

“It’s just odd that they would do it at five-thirty in the afternoon. That’s the busiest time of the day. I mean, that’s pretty gutsy,” Vargas stated.

He said losing the trailer itself is a financial hit but he won’t miss what was left inside.

“I filled about half of the trailer with trash, garbage,” he said. “I wish they would’ve gotten it with all the trash in it. Now I wouldn’t have to worry about how I’m going to get the rest of the trash to the dump. But yeah, it sucks.”

Vargas did file a police report and said next time he’ll take a tire off the trailer to help keep thieves away. Vargas believes the trailer is worth approximately $2,000.

