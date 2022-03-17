NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico authorities continue to deal with a surge in bank robberies. The FBI is investigation two more that happened Wednesday.

One happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Fe, at a Wells Fargo on St. Michaels. Police say the suspect led Santa Fe Police on a chase on I-25 in a stolen car. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Bobby Garcia.

The FBI is still looking for the suspect in a robbery around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of the West on Central and San Mateo. The suspect is still at large.