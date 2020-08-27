State Supreme Court upholds murder, other convictions of San Juan County man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the convictions of a San Juan County man who represented himself at trial for the murder of a woman during a burglary at her home. In a unanimous decision, the Court rejected arguments by Rick Stallings that he did not receive a fair trial because a judge declined to appoint another attorney after he twice fired appointed public offenders.

The Court concluded that Stallings’ “refusal to explicitly waive his right to counsel was of no consequence. He waived counsel by conduct when he chose to proceed pro se after adequate warning.”

Stallings was convicted of killing Karen Cugnini in 2015 after she walked in on him while he was in her Flora Vista home. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and an additional 16-and-a-half years for convictions of aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and theft of a credit card.

In his appeal, Stallings contended that he did not clearly invoke his right to self-representation. The justices determined that the district tcourt acted within its discretion by not appointing a third attorney to represent Stallings, who repeatedly said he would proceed pro se if a substitute attorney was not provided.

The Court clarified in its decision New Mexico’s legal doctrine for when defendants waive their constitutional right to counsel and are allowed to represent themselves. The justices concluded “a defendant may knowingly and intelligently waive counsel by conduct — the waiver need not be express.”

In rejecting other arguments raised on Stallings’ appeal, the Court determined there was enough evidence to support his convictions and he was not prejudiced by evidence that he possessed methamphetamine when arrested. The Court had noted that Stallings, during his opening statement of the trial, admitted he was a methamphetamine user.