NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The supreme court has issued an order setting rules for releasing GPS monitoring data of accused criminals. The DA’s office filed a lawsuit over the denial of the release of two suspects accused of committing crimes while on an ankle monitor.

A judge ruled criminal defendant’s GPS records can be public record. Now, the supreme court has issued an order outlining the rules. They do have limitations, including that the data must be pertinent to an ongoing pending criminal investigation and specific types of investigations. They included violent crimes.

It also limits releasing that information to the public during a hearing unless it is officially part of the evidence.