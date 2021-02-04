Supreme Court: Murder charge stands for 2017 RV chase suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the New Mexico Supreme Court filed a dispositional order in the case of an Albuquerque man who police say led them on a deadly RV chase through the city in 2017.

David Barber will face murder charges for hitting and killing someone during a chase with police. Investigators say Barber was behind the wheel of the RV in that chase. APD tried to pull over the suspected thief, when he took off, leading police all over Albuquerque and leaving behind a trail of crashes with patrol cars, other drives, and even an uptown parking garage.

It came to an end at Coors and Irving, when the RV crashed into a car and killed Tito Pacheco. Barber was charged with first-degree murder. However, Judge Brett Loveless threw out the charge after the defense argued there was no evidence he meant to hurt anyone.

Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned that decision, meaning the first-degree murder charge can be reinstated. The state’s highest court made a similar call in the case of Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia – the duo accused of hitting and killing a mother and daughter while fleeing officers. The justices ruled someone can be charged with first-degree murder if they cause a death while running from police.