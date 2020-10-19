Supreme Court affirms murder conviction

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Supreme Court has ruled the murder conviction of a former Silver City police officer will be upheld. Cassy Farrington was found murdered in her bathtub in Silver City more than six years ago.

In 2018, her ex-husband Bradley Farrington was convicted of the crime. He appealed, claiming all of the evidence leading up to his conviction is hearsay. His reasoning? His murdered ex-wife wasn’t in court to testify. Now, the Supreme Court says the testimony by coworkers and friends and family of the victim was admissible and upheld his conviction.

