Supreme Court affirms man’s commitment to mental hospital

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Socorro man will continue to spend the rest of his life in a mental hospital for killing his father with a pickaxe.

The State Supreme Court upheld Manuel Baca’s commitment to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas.

In 2016, Baca killed his father Fidel Baca Sr. He never faced trial because he was found incompetent.

Baca’s attorney says the murder happened in a “delusional frenzy” and was not premeditated, however, the justices ruled there was enough evidence to uphold his commitment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss