Sunland Park militia leader sentenced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Minnesota man will spend nearly two years in federal prison for impersonating a Border Patrol agent in New Mexico.

According to prosecutors, 45-year-old James Benvie was the leader of the United Constitutional Patriots, a vigilante group that set up camp near the border in Dona Ana County. In April, Benvie stopped two groups of adults and children without any legitimate authority and interrogated them before turning them over to the actual Border Patrol. Last week, a judge sentenced Benvie to 21 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

