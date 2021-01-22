Suit blames Albuquerque sanctuary policy in shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is suing the city, saying its “sanctuary policy” is to blame for the shooting death of his wife. Back in November of 2019, Jacqueline Vigil was in her car in the driveway of her west side home when she was shot and killed.

The man charged in her death is Luis Talamentes-Romero, a Mexican National living illegally in the U.S. Weeks before Vigil’s death, Albuquerque police had been dealing with a string of crimes and a separate shooting incident, allegedly involving Talamantes-Romero.

Now, Sam Vigil, Jacqueline’s husband, is suing the city. In his lawsuit, Vigil blames Albuquerque’s “sanctuary policy” – saying it prevented city police coordination with federal immigration officials. He says the policy enabled Talamantes-Romero, his family, and his associates to use the city as a “home base” for crime. “Everytime I look at the driveway, I hear that horn, I see her slumped in the seat,” Vigil said.

Talamantes-Romero is currently behind bars, awaiting sentencing in Texas on illegal re-entry charges.