CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police responded to a call regarding a dead man in an apartment on Alamo Street on the night of Monday, June 19. Police were initially looking into the death as a possible suicide; however, they are now investigating it as a homicide.

When officers arrived on the scene, an 18-year-old male, identified as Timothy Newbrough, was found dead. Newbrough had a gunshot wound in his head, and at least two shell casings from a handgun were found in the room.

Police ruled out suicide when they were unable to locate a handgun in the apartment and when they discovered Newbrough’s car was not at the residence. A 14-year-old male has been named as a suspect in the death of Newbrough.

The teenage suspect, who has not yet been named by police, has been arrested and is being held at a juvenile facility. He has been accused of first-degree murder.

The Clovis police are still investigating the homicide and have not yet located Newbrough’s car – a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Delaware registration XQ36679. Anyone with information on the homicide or the location of the car is asked to contact the police at (575) 769-1921.