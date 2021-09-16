Student struck in hit and run at Valencia Co. bus stop

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are looking for a driver who hit a student at a bus stop and drove off. Deputies say a silver Dodge Durango struck the student on high Mesa Road in Meadowlake around 6:46 a.m. Thursday morning.
Story continues below:
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- Web Extra: Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & the effect on teens
- Trending: Corrales residents say loud music from bar is carrying over to their neighborhood
- Crime: APD arrests suspect in string of armed robberies
- Don’t Miss: State extends indoor mask requirement
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 15 de Septiembre 2021
A school bus camera captured the incident. The student was taken to an Albuquerque hospital and is expected to be okay. If you know who the driver may be, call the sheriff’s office at 505-866-2400.