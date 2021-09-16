Student struck in hit and run at Valencia Co. bus stop

Crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are looking for a driver who hit a student at a bus stop and drove off. Deputies say a silver Dodge Durango struck the student on high Mesa Road in Meadowlake around 6:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

A school bus camera captured the incident. The student was taken to an Albuquerque hospital and is expected to be okay. If you know who the driver may be, call the sheriff’s office at 505-866-2400.

