ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after gunshots were fired near Del Norte High School, forcing students to shelter in place. Albuquerque Public Schools says its police department arrested Erbielo Cervantes in connection with the shooting Wednesday.

According to a spokeswoman for the district, officers contacted Cervantes at his home Wednesday night, after the incident. APS says Cervantes is facing charges of unlawful carry of a deadly weapon on a school campus, shooting from a motor vehicle and two counts of conspiracy.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which happened around 12:27 p.m. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police said police responded after reports of shots fired in “the parking lot, street area.” On scene, KRQE News 13’s camera captured footage of what appears to be bullet casings in the south entrance of the parking lot of the school, along Montgomery.

Cervantes is a student at Del Norte High, according to APS. It remains unclear why the shooting happened, or if anyone or anything was specifically targeted. APD said Wednesday that there was “never a danger inside the school.”

APD says APS Police is leading the investigation. Del Norte High School has roughly 1,071 students.