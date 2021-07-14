String of fires reported Wednesday morning in southeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A string of fires kept Albuquerque Fire Rescue busy Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., AFR responded to the area of Lead and Broadway after reports of a fire.

Several fires were reported in the Lead Broadway area; including one in a dumpster, a trash can, a mattress and also a structure. KRQE News 13 captured what may be a suspect in the case being questioned. KRQE News 13 reached out to AFR but has not heard back. No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES