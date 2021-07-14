String of fires reported Wednesday morning in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A string of fires kept Albuquerque Fire Rescue busy Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., AFR responded to the area of Lead and Broadway after reports of a fire.

Several fires were reported in the Lead Broadway area; including one in a dumpster, a trash can, a mattress and also a structure. KRQE News 13 captured what may be a suspect in the case being questioned. KRQE News 13 reached out to AFR but has not heard back. No other information has been released at this time.