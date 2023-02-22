LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, a two-vehicle crash occurred, killing one woman and injuring a second woman. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of causing the crash.

Police report that the 17-year-old boy was driving a Dodge Ram east on Lohman Avenue at high speed. The boy reportedly told police he was racing another vehicle when he ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Sonata on Espina Street. The 17-year-old initially left the scene on foot but decided to turn himself in to the police.

The passenger of the Hyundai, 21-year-old Amanda Jean Murillo Gallegos, was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where she died due to her injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old woman, was transported to Memorial Medical Center but was moved to El Paso’s University Medical Center. Although her injuries are serious, police report they do not seem to be life-threatening.

The teen has been accused of vehicular homicide, two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of a crash that caused great bodily harm or death, racing on the streets, and a red-light violation. He has been arrested and booked in the Dona Ana County Detention Center’s juvenile section.