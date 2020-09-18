Stolen van used in burglaries found

Crime

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen work the Lea County Sheriff’s Office says was used in other crimes, has been found. The janitorial van was found just south of Hobbs near Heizer Junior High.

The Sheriff’s Office says the van was stolen Thursday afternoon outside the Body and Sol gym in Lovington; the cleaning crew was inside at the time. Deputies then began getting calls of burglaries in the area involving the van. After being found, the van was processed for evidence and released back to the owner.

