Stolen trucks used to break into 2 northeast Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after trucks were stolen from an electrical business and used to drive into two local businesses on Tuesday morning. APD reports four white trucks were stolen from McDade-Woodcock, Inc. and used as battering rams to enter Dad’s Fine Jewelers and Butch’s Guns.

Authorities report that the four trucks were stolen from McDade-Woodcock, Inc. just before 4 a.m. at the company store. APD officers responded to a robbery at Dad’s Fine Jewelers at 4:13 a.m. where the stolen truck was rammed into the building, giving the suspects access to the store.

At 5:53 a.m., a third incident was reported at Butch’s Guns where another stolen truck was used to drive through the wall of the business. It is unclear if any guns were stolen from the gun store as the owner didn’t want to speak with KRQE News 13.

The jewelry store owner says nothing appears to be missing from his shop but wants to see more done about the crime in New Mexico. “It’s scary because the criminal element is becoming more emboldened because they keep getting released onto our streets, and they’re learning how to do it better and better and get away with it,” said Dad’s Fine Jewelry owner Pat Long.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the remaining two white trucks. Detectives are currently investigating all incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 242-COPS.