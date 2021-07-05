Stolen truck found on fire in Chaves County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deputies with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for suspects after discovering a stolen pickup truck on fire. Deputies found the truck near Old Clovis Highway and Highway 70 Northeast.

Authorities say the vehicle was reported stolen to the Roswell Police Department earlier and witnesses stated they saw two people in a black primer Dodge pickup left the vehicle there. Once the fire was out, deputies learned the tires and wheels had been taken and replaced with older rims.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 575-624-6500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES