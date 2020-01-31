Stolen Carlsbad vehicle crashes, kills driver

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday, January 30. CPD reports that around 7 p.m., an officer located a vehicle near the intersection of Alameda and Bonbright that had been reported stolen just moments before.

While the vehicle was traveling southbound on Alameda, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle however the driver accelerated and continued traveling south. Police say that while the officer initially tried to continue the investigation of the stolen vehicle, the decision was made to end the pursuit for the safety of all.

Shortly after, police say the vehicle crashed on the 700 block of South Alameda. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, dead.

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time. Authorities say it is unknown how the occupant of the vehicle is related to the stolen vehicle’s investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact investigating officer Cpl. Wayne Atchley at 575-885-2111.