ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges.

Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September 7, 2019, but her body was found in the Rio Grande days later. The case went to federal court because the crime occurred on Santa Clara Pueblo land.