ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of exposing himself to people at a mall. The state is fighting to keep him behind bars until trial.

According to court records, 60-year-old Larry Kindness was arrested Monday afternoon at the food court at Coronado Center.

A Macy’s store employee told investigators they received two complaints of Kindness exposing himself to families, including a 10-year-old girl. The same employee said Kindness was also accused of the same thing a week earlier.

On Tuesday, the state filed a pretrial detention motion ahead of Kindness’ first court appearance

According to court records, kindness has been charged with indecent exposure multiple times, dating as far back as 1995.