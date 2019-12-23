State Supreme Court upholds conviction of Albuquerque murderer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Supreme Court has upheld an Albuquerque murderer’s conviction.

Terry White was sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing his ex-wife’s Don Fluitt. In 2016, White stabbed Fluitt to death after he dropped off his daughter.

The Supreme Court found the state had enough evidence to support White’s conviction, and the court had properly allowed testimony that White tried to commit suicide when he was arrested.

White’s cellmate also testified that he shared details about the murder, including that he killed Fluitt over a custody dispute.