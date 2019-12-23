Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

State Supreme Court upholds conviction of Albuquerque murderer

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Supreme Court has upheld an Albuquerque murderer’s conviction.

Terry White was sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing his ex-wife’s Don Fluitt. In 2016, White stabbed Fluitt to death after he dropped off his daughter.

The Supreme Court found the state had enough evidence to support White’s conviction, and the court had properly allowed testimony that White tried to commit suicide when he was arrested.

White’s cellmate also testified that he shared details about the murder, including that he killed Fluitt over a custody dispute.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞