SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that a man from Cibola County’s robbery conviction violated constitutional protections against multiple punishments for a singular course of a criminal act. The state’s high court ruled unanimously for a district court to vacate Ramon Lorenzo’s 2013 aggravated battery conviction, but to leave an armed robbery conviction in that case.

Officials say the robbery happened after a Milan diner closed. Lorenzo and Leo Galindo, who were former employees pushed their way inside while holding guns. Lorenzo pointed a gun at diner owner Richard Rivard’s head and asked for money. Rivard grabbed the gun and was shot in the face but survived. Both Lorenzo and Galindo left the scene with about $1,800.

Lorenzo had other convictions that were not subject to the appeal decided by the Supreme Court. He was convicted of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was given a 26-and-a-half-year sentence.

The state’s Court of Appeals found a double jeopardy violation due to the multiple conspiracy convictions, having two of them vacated but affirming Lorenzo’s other convictions. Lorenzo’s appeal to the Supreme Court raised a double jeopardy argument for the aggravated battery and armed robbery convictions.

“The commission of the armed robbery began when Defendant and Galindo displayed their guns and forcefully entered the diner. The robbery was not complete until they took possession of the money,” the Court wrote. “The events between the initiation and completion of the robbery were part of a single course of conduct that occurred closely in time and space.”

The justices wrote that the state’s closing argument at the trial “reveals its reliance on Defendant’s shooting of the Victim as the legal theory supporting the conviction of both offenses.”