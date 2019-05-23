State Supreme Court overturns man's first-degree murder conviction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico man sentenced to life in prison could end up getting out someday after all.
Jason Comfit was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a man over a $30 drug debt in 2015. Now, the State Supreme Court has ruled there was not enough evidence for first-degree murder, which carries the life sentence.
However, they did uphold a second-degree murder conviction, which Comitz had gotten 15 years for. The case has now been ordered back to district court for sentencing.