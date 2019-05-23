State Supreme Court overturns man's first-degree murder conviction

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Comfit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico man sentenced to life in prison could end up getting out someday after all.

Jason Comfit was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a man over a $30 drug debt in 2015. Now, the State Supreme Court has ruled there was not enough evidence for first-degree murder, which carries the life sentence.

However, they did uphold a second-degree murder conviction, which Comitz had gotten 15 years for. The case has now been ordered back to district court for sentencing.