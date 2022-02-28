ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is asking a judge to protect witnesses in the case of Sergio Almanza, who was charged with hitting and killing a 7-year old boy outside of The River of Lights.

The state has filed an order of protection to prevent the personal information of any victims or witnesses from being provided to the defendant. Today Judge Britt Baca-Miller told prosecutors once a protective order is provided to the state, it will be signed.

Related Coverage

Almanza is accused of speeding and running a red light in an ATV killing 7-year old Pronoy Bhattacharya. Police say he fled the scene and stashed the ATV at a friend’s house before fleeing to Mexico. He was arrested after crossing the border back into the United States. Almanza is currently being held behind bars until trial.