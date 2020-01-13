State responds to Justin Hansen’s request to appeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has filed a response to an appeal in the Justin Hansen case.

Justin Hansen is serving an 18-year-sentence after he pleaded no contest for beating Cibola High School student Brittani Marcell with a shovel in 2008. Investigators used DNA to link Hansen to the crime nearly 10 years later.

In his appeal, Hansen’s attorneys argue his conditions of release were too restrictive, and claim the statute of limitations had run out. But the state says pretrial services approved Hansen to leave his home when he asked permission.

They also say Hansen’s plea agreement waived any issue regarding the statute of limitations.

