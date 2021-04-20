State pushes to keep man accused of firing shots at maintenance crew behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is pushing to keep a 21-year-old Albuquerque man locked up until trial after he is accused of firing shots at his apartment building’s maintenance crew. It happened earlier this month near Eubank and Montgomery.

According to a criminal complaint, Brandon Tucker started shooting after the two workers dropped a ladder outside his apartment making a loud noise. The workers ran and avoided being hit. Police say Tucker was caught on surveillance video running to the parking lot and pointing a rifle at a passing car before driving off.

New Mexico court records do not show any other criminal history for Tucker but prosecutors argue the alleged behavior, in this case, put a lot of people in danger. They are asking a judge to keep Tucker behind bars.