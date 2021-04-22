State pushes to detain man accused of stealing woman’s car, running her over

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –The case is moving forward against a man accused of repaying a woman’s kindness by stealing her car and running her over with it. According to a criminal complaint, Mario Caballero helped the woman out of her chair at a Roswell IHOP earlier this month.

He couldn’t pay for his meal so she bought it for him. She then agreed to give him a ride to a truck stop on the other side of town.

That’s when police say Caballero pulled a knife, forced the woman out of her car, then ran over and dragged her while making his getaway. State Police arrested him following a high-speed chase.

Meanwhile, the victim, Alyson Lyons, is recovering from severe injuries. Now, prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Caballero behind bars until trial.