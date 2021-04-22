State pushes to detain man accused of stealing woman’s car, running her over

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –The case is moving forward against a man accused of repaying a woman’s kindness by stealing her car and running her over with it. According to a criminal complaint, Mario Caballero helped the woman out of her chair at a Roswell IHOP earlier this month.

He couldn’t pay for his meal so she bought it for him. She then agreed to give him a ride to a truck stop on the other side of town.

That’s when police say Caballero pulled a knife, forced the woman out of her car, then ran over and dragged her while making his getaway. State Police arrested him following a high-speed chase.

Meanwhile, the victim, Alyson Lyons, is recovering from severe injuries. Now, prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Caballero behind bars until trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES