State police requesting information on suspect who shot at deputy

ALCALDE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are searching for a man they say may have shot at a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy. They say at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped to help two men who were changing a flat tire at a gas station in Alcade.

As he walked up to them, the deputy recognized one of the men as Danny Trujillo, who had warrants out for his arrest. Trujillo and the other men had just finished changing the tire and sped off down State Road 68.

State police say as the deputy chased them, shots were fired at the deputy from the car. If anyone has information on Trujillo’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call police.