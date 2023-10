ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say their crime-fighting operation has now led to 91 arrests including 53 repeat or violent criminals. They have also seized eight guns including two that were stolen, 11 stolen vehicles, and a lot of drugs.

NMSP began the operation on September 19 shortly after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued her public health order. State police patrols are expected to increase in the coming months.