TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police was requested to investigate a homicide in El Prado, New Mexico. Police say around 7:45 p.m. on March 31, NMSP officers were called to Straight Arrow Road in El Prado where Cleofas Dominguez-Armendariz, 55, had been shot and killed by Manuel G. Gamez-Lozoya, 38.

Investigators learned there had been a dispute between the two men. According to NMSP on the evening of the incident Cleofas drove to Manuel’s residence and during the encounter, Manuel shot Cleofas several times. Police say it appears that as Cleofas lay wounded on the ground, Manuel fired another shot striking Cleofas at close range. Both men were from El Prado

Investigators say Manuel fled the area in his vehicle. He later turned himself in to officers in Santa Fe. Manuel was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center and charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. The case is under investigation by NMSP Investigations Bureau