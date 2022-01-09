State police investigating Edgewood homicide

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have taken over an investigation into a fatal shooting in Edgewood. The Edgewood police were called out Friday night around 8:00 p.m. to Park Road near I-40.

When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur dead inside an SUV with a gunshot wound. State police were called in to investigate and they say La Fleure drove to Park Road and got into a fight with a 35-year-old man.

La Fleur was shot by the man and died. No arrests have been made and police have not identified anyone else involved.