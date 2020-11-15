State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe County. Officials say officers were sent out about a call of a stolen truck and trailer near Arroyo Seco.
Police say 24-year-old Jeffrey Martinez was driving the truck and hit a Santa Fe County deputy with the vehicle. Officials say a deputy opened fire but didn’t hit Martinez and later, officers called off the pursuit. A state police helicopter was used to find him walking down State Road 503 in Cundiyo and Martinez was arrested.
