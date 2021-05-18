NMSP identify two men found shot to death in car near 1-40 and Carlisle

[1] Taos couple accused of sexually, physically abusing adopted children A former kindergarten teacher in Taos and his wife are accused of abusing two of their adopted children. The kids claim it went on for years with allegations of being starved to even being used to use the bathroom in a jar. According to court documents, the investigation into Cory and Stephanie Valdez began on Christmas Day last year when one of the children ran into a neighbor's house claiming he was tired of standing in the cold wearing nothing but a trash bag. Authorities say the 12-year-old was hospitalized and diagnosed with malnutrition. The boy's 13-year-old sister also came forward with claims of abuse, specifically by Corey. The Valdez' children, three adopted and one biological, are in CYFD custody.

[2] 16 states report no coronavirus deaths New evidence shows the COVID-19 vaccine is having a powerful impact in the battle against the virus. Sixteen states reported no COVID deaths as of Monday. Nationwide, deaths have fallen to 546 per day, the lowest it's been in more than a year. There is still a rush to vaccinate minors as cases in children continue to rise. Dr. Anthony Fauci says doctors will have enough information to vaccinate children of any age by the end of the year.