State Police headed to Albuquerque to help with crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday that New Mexico State Police officers will begin crime suppression and traffic enforcement operations in the Albuquerque area. NMSP will begin its “proactive operations” in Albuquerque Tuesday, August 17.

According to a news release, 35 NMSP officers will be assigned to the three-week-long operation in Albuquerque. Officers will conduct operations along I-25 and I-40 in Bernalillo County. They will also be on highways during peak traffic hours.

NMSP will also be working with the New Mexico Department of Corrections and Adult Probation and Parole. According to the news release, they will work together to target criminals who have outstanding warrants for violent crimes and are believed to be involved in ongoing criminal activity in Albuquerque.

“Proactive crime suppression efforts can help solve crimes and often help prevent crime in the Albuquerque Metro area” said Tim Johnson, Chief of the New Mexico State Police in a news release. “Citizens have described the driving on the interstates in Albuquerque as chaotic, often leaving them feeling unsafe or frightened. Shootings, murder and overall violent crime feels like a daily occurrence in the metro, we hope our plan can help slow this trend.”

The previous surge was held in May of 2019 following the shooting of the University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller outside of a Nob Hill bar.