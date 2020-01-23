State Police, FBI investigate attack against New Mexico teenager

Warning: Video may contain graphic/disturbing images.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico girl is recovering after being jumped on New Year’s Day. Now, the FBI and New Mexico State Police are involved.

It started with three girls confronting another teen, demanding she answer questions. Then, two of the three girls attacked their peer. A spectator can be heard threatening to call the police, a third girl eventually jumping in.

The person who sent the video to KRQE News 13 says this happened at the Española skate park. The tipster says the three put the girl in their trunk and took her to the middle of nowhere for round two.

You can see them pulling the victim out of the trunk, then moments later she’s on the ground crying and screaming while the aggressors laugh. Now, the FBI and New Mexico State Police are investigating the assault.

A spokesperson for the FBI says they’re involved in the case because part of the assault may have happened on Native American land.

According to the FBI, there have been no arrests in this case.