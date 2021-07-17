State Police arrests Los Lunas High School coach for exploitation of minor

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Los Lunas High School track and basketball coach for engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a minor. Johnathan Bindues was arrested Saturday morning and charged with the sexual exploitation of a child.
Story continues below:
- COVID: NMDOH’s now-deleted tweet causes confusion
- Money: What can I do if I didn’t get my child tax credit payment?
- Weather: Warm Saturday with more scattered storms
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 16 – July 22
- Investigation: Calls to police outline murder victim’s cry for help before his death
Officials said Bindues requested and was in possession of explicit photos, videos, and messages from a 15-year-old girl. He is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Bindues is being held at the Valencia County Detention Center. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.