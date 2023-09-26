ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State police officers are following through on their promise to assist local law enforcement in rounding up criminals.

NMSP assisted the New Mexico Corrections Department in arresting 46-year-old Jesus Meza.

They claimed Meza has a lengthy criminal history and was wanted for a parole violation.

Agents were able to find Meza near Espanola and Trumbull Street.

This comes as NMSP announced they were increasing their presence in Albuquerque to help crack down on crime in the metro.