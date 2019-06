LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a murder suspect from Massachusetts.

Officers pulled over 27-year-old Gilfrey Gregory on I-10 near Lordsburg on Thursday after getting an alert he may be traveling through the area. He had five kids with him.

KRQE News 13 is working to find out more about the murder he’s accused of, but he does have a history of gun charges.