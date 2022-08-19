TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested William Guinn who they say is tied to a string of recent shootings in Taos County. Police say on August 8, Guinn pulled up to a driver in Peñasco and flashed a gun. The driver feared for his life and fired his gun, Guinn shot back and followed the man back to his home where the shooting continued.

A neighbor intervened and chased Guinn off then followed him in his truck. Guinn then backed his truck into the neighbor’s truck. The two then got into a shootout. Guinn was hit and taken to the hospital. Police later linked Guinn to another shooting on August 5.

Guinn has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.